Railings to be removed from 'Tinnies' statues in Strabane along with 'unsightly' signs

The decision was made at Derry City and Strabane District’s Business and Culture Committee on Monday evening, to remove the signs and remove the railings, which will further prevent any signs being erected. A hedgerow will be planted in place of the railings enclosing the statues.

Situated in a site adjacent to the Strabane bypass, the ‘Let the Dance Begin’ piece by Maurice Harron consists of a group of five stainless steel and bronze figures. The work was commissioned by the former Strabane District Council in conjunction with the Strabane Lifford Development Commission to mark the transition to the new millennium.

Chair of the Committee, Councillor Brian Harte described the 18 foot figures as the ‘gateway to Strabane’ and said the removal of the signs will create a better impression of the town.

Let the Dance Begin by Maurice Harron

Councillor Paul Gallagher said: “The culture is, when one goes up, two, three then five go up. Until last Friday, I don’t think there was a square inch available to put a poster up. The Tinnies, as they’ve become known, are probably Strabane’s best landmark and I think that landmark has to be protected. We should clear it and keep it so that there’s full view of the Tinnies as much as possible."

Alderman Julie Middleton said: “From a DUP perspective, we’re very happy to see the signs down. Not just to preserve the artwork but for road safety in the area.”