Communities will come together in a parade which will use the main elements of nature, fire, air, earth and water, to creatively highlight the significance of recycling and reusing, reducing waste and the positive impact this can have on our environment for future generations.

Taking on the theme of Fire, the group of 25 children and young people from Eglinton-based Rainbow School of Dance are working hard on their performances as well as their overall look for the big day.

Speaking ahead of the festivities, Vennessa Chapman, Owner of the school, said: “The theme of the elements is great! Our theme for the parade is fire and we are allowed to pick our own song, so we have decided on the well-known ‘Fireball’. We’re currently trying to create the overall look, which is a working progress but there are 25 of us taking part, from as young as 7 years old right up to 16, so there is a great age range.

Young people from the Rainbow School of Dance are 'delighted' to be taking part in this year's Spring Carnival parade.

“We’re delighted to work along with the North West Carnival Initiative again and create the costumes. We have been working with them for around six years, and in the Spring Carnival specifically for about three years. It’s always great to be involved with these events.

“We’re all really excited for this year’s parade. The children really love it getting involved and its great experience for them too.”

Run by mother and daughter duo, Vennessa and Leigh Chapman, the school has been in operation for over 40 years with hundreds of dance stars coming through their doors.

“We love taking part in these events as they are a great opportunity for cross-community socialising and it’s great for the young people. We don’t pick who is involved, we just let the young people decide amongst themselves and they’re always very enthusiastic to be included.”

Celebrating all things music, dance, food and folklore, the Spring Carnival 2023 is set to be a magical carnival of colour this March. Highlights include live music in Guildhall Square throughout the afternoon, the Magical Land of the Fairies in the Peace Garden, The Spring Fling in the Craft Village as well as a Ceol in the Guildhall.

The Spring Carnival Parade takes place on Friday 17th March at 3pm. Kicking off in Bishop Street Car Park, the parade will make its way through the town, giving everyone a great opportunity to marvel at the talented dancers and the amazing costumes and props in this year’s parade.

NWCI is supported by Derry City and Strabane District Council and Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

For more information, please visit www.derrystrabane.com/SpringCarnival