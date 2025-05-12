Rally held to save the arts in Derry after Echo Echo loses 100% of funding

A rally protesting performing arts cuts, specifically the 100% cuts to local dance theatre company Echo Echo, was held outside Orchard House in Derry on Monday, May 12.

Organised by performing arts trade union Equity, the rally saw over a hundred members in attendance, waving Equity flags, and chanting “Save the arts, resist the cuts!”

Equity is made up of 50,000 performers and creative practitioners. They include actors, comedians, dancers, designers, directors, puppeteers, singers, stage managers, variety performers and voice artists. The trade union said that for more than a hundred years they have been pushing for better pay, terms, and conditions.

Speaking at the rally on Monday was Gemma Walker-Farren, an Equity member and associate artist of Echo Echo Dance Theatre Company who said: “[At Echo Echo] I found my voice as an individual artist and I realised that I have something important to say as an individual artist from Derry, and that I can say it in Derry. It's not about chasing fame. It's not about chasing status and it's not about moving all over the world to try and get work.

Emma Walker-Farren addressing the rally at the Department for Communities’ offices in Derry. (Credit: Neil Harrison)

"It's about building a creative life here and building a community here that works, and modelling how community building can work across the community, across all sectors.”

Equity has been campaigning to ‘Save the arts, resist the cuts’ in Northern Ireland since the Department for Communities announced cuts in 2023. The Department imposed a five per cent cut on ACNI, against a backdrop of a 50 per cent cut when adjusted for inflation since 2011/12, as reported by ACNI.

Alice Adams Lemon, Equity Official for Northern Ireland, said: “The Minister for Communities Gordon Lyons' 'Letter of Expectations' to the Arts Council of Northern Ireland in February highlighted, amongst other things, the areas in which the Minister felt funding ought to be distributed.

"With no extra funding announced, what can the Minister expect ACNI to achieve? What’s more, his stipulation that ‘any activity disrespectful of any tradition, in locations or by groups receiving Council funding, results in specific and substantive action as regards funding’ is concerning and raises questions around the right to freedom of expression for artists in Northern Ireland.”