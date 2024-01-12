Rally in Derry tonight to call an end to violence against women and girls
Alliance for Choice Derry are hosting a rally tonight, Friday January 12 to call for an end to violence against women and girls.
The solidarity event ‘Enough is enough’ is in response to a reported sexual assault that happened in Derry two weeks ago and is occurring on the second anniversary of Ashling Murphy’s murder in County Offaly.
Attendees are invited to bring a friend, a candle or a placard to show support.
The event takes place at 6pm on Friday, January 12 at the Guildhall Square.