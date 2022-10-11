Rape accused tells trial life 'a living hell' since allegations made

Michael Dobbins.

Michael Dobbins (54) of Greenhaw Road in Derry is on trial charged with ten counts of rape and sexual assault.

The defendant is charged with six rapes, three sexual assaults and one count of sexual activity with someone incapable of giving consent due to a mental disorder.

All of the offences are alleged to have occurred on dates between 2013 and 2015.

Giving evidence on his own behalf on Tuesday, Dobbins told the jury that having the allegations made against him was 'one of the worst experiences of my life'.

He said he told police in interview 'when did I become a monster in all this?'

Dobbins was asked when he did become aware that the complainant had been viewing pornography and said it was about 'six to ten weeks before the allegations were made'.

The jury heard from the defendant that he had 33 years teaching experience and had first come into contact with the woman making the allegations when she was aged about 11 or 12.

The principal told the court that the complainant had developed 'an obsession' with him and would come over to his office 'too often'.

Dobbins said that he adopted 'an open door policy' as regards his office, meaning that his door was physically open and also that staff and pupils were free to come and see him.

Brian McCartney KC, representing Dobbins, put a series of allegations made by the complainant to the defendant and he denied all them all.

He denied that anything untoward occurred in his office and added that the location of the office was at the front of the school and there was always someone coming and going.

He agreed with Mr McCartney that the alleged victim had been in his house, but said it was along with another student as well as the defendant's son.

The jury heard that the students were allowed to wander around the house, including going upstairs.

He denied ever filming the alleged victim engaging in sexual activity and said police had removed numerous electronic devices from his home.

Under cross-examination by Gary McHugh KC for the prosecution, Dobbins agreed that in hindsight he perhaps should not have taken the woman back to his house.

He was asked how could the woman have described his bedroom so accurately and was asked was it 'a lucky break' that she picked the right room.

Dobbins said it would have been 'obvious' which was his bedroom.

In response to the various allegations being put to him, Dobbins replied 'absolutely not'.

Dobbins concluded his evidence at the hearing on Tuesday.

Last week, the trial heard from various witnesses including a police officer who had interviewed Dobbins after the allegations were made.

In the interview the defendant claimed the allegations were 'a fiction, delusional or a lie'.

He said the whole process had been extremely 'traumatic' and added that he 'never had a single complaint.'