Raychel Ferguson Inquest: Nurse gives evidence on Day 2 of hearing in Derry
A nurse has given evidence at the inquest into the death of nine-year-old Raychel Ferguson.
The nurse was giving evidence on the second day of the resumed inquest into the death of the Derry girl.
Raychel died in June 2001, a day after undergoing an operation to have her appendix removed.
Her death was one of those considered in what was termed the Hyponatraemia Inquiry which examined the deaths of five children.
A new inquest was ordered in the case of Raychel Ferguson and on Wednesday a nurse told how she was working on Ward 6 at the time.
The nurse said that at the time she would have had more than 10 years experience.
She told the hearing that it was the norm to use a fluid called Solution 18 which would be ordered by a doctor.
The nurse said she did not know how the preference for Solution 18 came about.
The inquest was told that decisions on fluids were taken by doctors and administered by nurses.
Discussion
Earlier at the Inquest on Wednesday there had been some discussion during which Counsel to the Coroner, Michael Chambers said police were keeping 'a watching brief' on the inquest to see if anything arose.
The inquest was told that witnesses were entitled to be warned if there was a 'real or appreciable risk' they could incriminate themselves.
The inquest also heard that nothing witnesses told the Hyponatraemia Inquiry could be used as part of a criminal case.
The inquest continues.