Raymond Rogan was a 'generous soul' who led an extraordinary life, mourners told

During Requiem Mass, relatives, friends and neighbours were reminded of the long service Raymond dedicated to the parish, working closely with the late Bishop Edward Daly and others.

He was also described as a devoted husband to his late wife Margaret and a much loved father, grandfather, great grandfather and father in law.

Raymond Rogan was known for having tried to get the one of the Bloody Sunday victims, Gerald Donaghey to hospital in his car after he was shot, only to be stopped and arrested himself before later being released.

The late Raymond Rogan, pictured here in 2021 outside the Stardust, which he managed for many years.

Over the course of his life, Raymond was a community and UN representative in the Bogside and right across the north during the Troubles. He was the manager of Derry’s famous venue, The Stardust and held many roles in St Eugene’s Parish.

He passed away on Thursday at Altnagelvin Hospital aged 86 following a short illness.

During his funeral at St Eugene’s Cathedral on Saturday morning, Fr Michael McCaul told those gathered: "Raymond enjoyed life to the full. He was a gentle soul who easily made friends with other people.

"This extraordinary life has been well documented and I am sure you are all well aware of Raymond’s many talents and many gifts: from working with United Nations, the various youth and community organisations he was involved in and his long association and friendship with Bishop Daly, administrating at The Stardust, and the formative impact that Bloody Sunday had had on him.

Raymond Rogan brought Gerald Donaghey into his house and tried to get him to hospital on Bloody Sunday. (1906PG06)

"Raymond may well have summed up his own extraordinary life with one of his own unique phrases which he used to describe most of life’s events: ‘It was simple enough’.”

Fr McCaul, who officiated at the Requiem Mass along with Fr Colm Clerkin, described Raymond as a “very joyous” with an infectious sense of humour”, which he quipped was “not surprising as he supported Manchester United, but sure nobody’s perfect!”

Mourners were also told several humorous tales including one of how in his latter years Raymond set off on a road trip during the pandemic with his friend and when contact was finally made with ‘Raymond and his roadie’ he told his family he had been having a great day in Donegal town.

“He was a generous soul and he wasn’t happy unless he was helping someone else in need,” Fr McCaul added. “He looked after his wife Margaret when she became ill with a loving devotion and cared for her every need, as he did all the family, all the grandchildren, all the great grandchildren, loving to take part in all the events of their lives.”

Raymond was also ‘a man of faith’, mourners were told, with a devotion to the late Sr. Claire Crockett. “Her motto ‘All or Nothing’ is so fitting for Raymond,” Fr McCaul said.