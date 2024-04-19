Readers' pictures of talented prize winners at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille Derry Feis 2024

1 . wILLOW mXiNTYRE.jpg

14 year old Willow McIntyre, who was placed 1st in the Popular song age 14-16 (WJ McDaid cup); 1st in the English set song age 14-16, (Phyllis Simms cup) and also 1st in the Irish Set song (Casey cup).She also won the Niamh and Bronagh McCafferty cup and the prestigious Rose O’Doherty award.Willow was also awarded three Special awards, the Eileen Coyle cup for most points in the vocal section for under 16, the Edward Henry O’Doherty shield for most points at the Feis and winner of the Maureen Downey cup for most promising competitor in drama section for under 16. Photo: Kelly Craig