Doherty Sisters Sarah (14yrs), Alannah (12yrs) and Lauren (18yrs)who competed in the Derry Feis 2024. Sarah won third in the Musical Theatre 12-16yrs and VHC in the Popular Song 14-16yrs, Alannah was awarded first in both the English and Irish Competitions 12-14yrs and finalist in the Musical Theatre competition 12-16yrs, Lauren was awarded first in the Danny Casey Cup for Opera and 3rd in the Popular Song 16-21yrs and finalist in the Fr McDaid Cup. The girls are pupils of the McGlinchey School of Music and St Cecilia's College.
Readers' pictures of talented prize winners at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille Derry Feis 2024

There was a huge amount of talent at the recent Readers' pictures of talented prize winners at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille Derry Feis 2024
By Laura Glenn
Published 19th Apr 2024, 11:45 BST

Some of our readers sent in pictures of local prizewinners.

14 year old Willow McIntyre, who was placed 1st in the Popular song age 14-16 (WJ McDaid cup); 1st in the English set song age 14-16, (Phyllis Simms cup) and also 1st in the Irish Set song (Casey cup).She also won the Niamh and Bronagh McCafferty cup and the prestigious Rose O’Doherty award.Willow was also awarded three Special awards, the Eileen Coyle cup for most points in the vocal section for under 16, the Edward Henry O’Doherty shield for most points at the Feis and winner of the Maureen Downey cup for most promising competitor in drama section for under 16. Photo: Kelly Craig

Liam McLaughlin, age 6 a pupil of Réalta Academy of Speech and Performance and Scoil Cholmcille, Glengad pictured at the Derry Feis. Liam won highly commended certificates in both the P2 Irish verse and the English verse age 5-6 years. Photo: Mairead McGettigan

Holly McLaughlin, Réalta Academy of Speech and Performance and Scoil Cholmcille Glengad, who was awarded first place in the Prepared Bible Reading 11-13years, second Place Young People's Verse 11-12years. Highly commended in intermediate character study 11-13years, studied prose age 11-12 years and original poem 11-14years Photo: Mairead McGettigan

Aoibhín Logan, age eight, who was awarded first place in the English song. Aoibhín is a member of Hannigan singing school Photo: ceallach logan

