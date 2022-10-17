Recruitment fair in Derry shopping centre
Foyleside Shopping Centre is encouraging members of the public to attend the recruitment fair which is set to take place on Thursday, 20 October at 3pm.
Various traders will be present to provide information and advice to those interested in employment opportunities at the North West’s largest shopping centre. Among the traders that will be in attendance are Monsoon, Regatta, River Island, The Barber Shop, The Blow Dry Bar and Rituals, which is opening in November.
Job roles within the centre can vary during the festive period, so traders will be on hand to help applicants potentially find their ideal position. With some traders offering immediate starts, potential employees are encouraged to bring as much documentation as possible. This includes CVs, Right to Work paperwork such as passports, long birth certificates, and National Insurance details.
Fergal Rafferty, Foyleside Centre Manager, said: “There are always employment opportunities in the run-up to Christmas, and with a fantastic line-up of traders taking part in the recruitment fair, there should be something that appeals to all demographics.
“I would encourage as many people as possible to come along to hear about the jobs on offer and wish them the very best of luck with their applications.”