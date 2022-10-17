Various traders will be present to provide information and advice to those interested in employment opportunities at the North West’s largest shopping centre. Among the traders that will be in attendance are Monsoon, Regatta, River Island, The Barber Shop, The Blow Dry Bar and Rituals, which is opening in November.

Job roles within the centre can vary during the festive period, so traders will be on hand to help applicants potentially find their ideal position. With some traders offering immediate starts, potential employees are encouraged to bring as much documentation as possible. This includes CVs, Right to Work paperwork such as passports, long birth certificates, and National Insurance details.

Fergal Rafferty, Foyleside Centre Manager, said: “There are always employment opportunities in the run-up to Christmas, and with a fantastic line-up of traders taking part in the recruitment fair, there should be something that appeals to all demographics.

Foyleside recruitment fair will take place on Thursday, October 20 and will showcase employment opportunities in the shopping centre ahead of the Christmas period.