Recruitment plans for 200 civil servant posts starting at over £26,000 announced for Derry and NW

Finance Minister John O’Dowd has launched plans for a mass recruitment drive for around 200 administrative officers to fill vacancies in the North West.

The new pilot recruitment competition is inviting applicants to register their interest and carry out a self-assessment of their skills and experience.

The Department of Finance said the job applications will be for roles across a number of different Northern Ireland Executive departments.

Following the registration and self-assessment process, approximately 600 applicants will then be invited to attend a recruitment event on November 27 in the Ebrington Hotel in the Waterside area of Derry.

Finance Minister John O'Dowd. Picture Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

Those in attendance at the event will be asked to undertake an interview and have the opportunity to discuss the various roles on offer with representatives from a number of different departments.

A spokesperson for the Department of the Economy said: “With a starting salary of £26,449 per annum and an attractive annual leave and pension package, these positions offer an excellent opportunity to build a rewarding career in public service.”

Announcing the recruitment drive this week, Minister O’Dowd said: “Administrative Officers are essential to the daily functioning of the Civil Service, whether engaging directly with the public or supporting teams in the delivery of services and projects, their contributions have a meaningful impact on the lives of people and communities here.

“I encourage anyone who is interested in a career within the Civil Service to register their interest. It is expected there will be up to 200 vacancies within the North West across a number of departments.

“At the recruitment event applicants will be able to explore vacancies, speak directly with departmental representatives, and complete interviews on the day with outcomes provided within days. Successful applicants will then be eligible to be placed in vacancies as they arise.

“This competition signals a move from traditional, annual campaigns to a more agile and dynamic approach to recruitment,” the Finance Minister said.

The closing date for registration is 12 noon next Friday, November 7.

Those wishing to apply to be considered are advised to visit the website for further information on the process at