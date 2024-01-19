Recycling campaign in NI could save ratepayers millions of pounds, Derry & Strabane reps told

Derry City and Strabane District Council has heard a presentation on a local recycling campaign, which could save ratepayers millions of pounds.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Keep Recycling local campaign spokesperson, Nicola Carruthers, delivered a presentation at an Environment and Regeneration Committee meeting on Wednesday, January 17.

Keep Recycling Local was established by several businesses and organisations, such as Ulster Wildlife, Friends of the Earth and British Glass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to 2019 figures from Invest NI, recycling generates over £100 million annually in Northern Ireland.

Guildhall.

Currently 0% of recycled glass is remanufactured in Northern Ireland, and companies must rely on imported glass.

Mrs Carruthers explained that the campaign’s aims were to “see positive changes in the way recyclables are collected” and to ensure recyclable materials are collected and reprocessed in Northern Ireland.

She said: “In an ideal world we would see paper and cardboard, glass, and everything else collected separately, rather than the co-mingled collection carried out by the majority of Northern Ireland councils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously this helps Northern Ireland’s circular economy, benefits the environment and is something we’re all striving towards.

“At present, Northern Ireland exports over 91,000 tonnes of recyclables, while local companies must import clean recyclables. This is a massive cost to businesses, to the NI economy, and to the environment.”

“Local councils could save millions of pounds per year. For example, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council say it will save ratepayers about £6 million over the next ten years by collecting and selling recyclables on.”

Faughan DUP Alderman Julie Middleton said her party “agrees with the need to do more to encourage recycling and build on the great work that has already been done”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “There are already some excellent initiatives taking place to encourage people, but it’s so important to widen the net and get information out to the public.”

Derg UUP Alderman Derek Hussey said that, while there would be financial issues, a change in the recycling process was “something we need to be working towards”.

“We give lip service to a circular economy,” Alderman Hussey said. “Then we’re collecting waste and what happens to it?”

Andy Balfour