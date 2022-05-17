Redcastle Hotel and Spa to unveil 90 refurbished rooms in June

With over half a million euro already spent and further investment due later in the year this represents a major project for the hotel. It is also a very bold and positive step forward for a hospitality business following the last two years that the industry has endured.

As part of the Harcourt Hotel collection and built on the site of the 18th century Redcastle Estate, the 4-star Redcastle Hotel is an established and popular choice for families, romantic getaways, weddings, golf groups and those exploring Inishowen and Donegal.

The inspiration for the theme of the room refurbishment is, not surprisingly, taken from the natural environment and spectacular setting on the shores of Lough Foyle. Colours throughout each room reflect the soft earthy tones of this rugged peninsula and watercolour texture carpets further embrace the complexity of land, sea and sky.

Furniture and bedding have been upgraded to ensure unequalled luxury and comfort for guests. Dark hardwood furniture contrasts with soft leather art-deco pieces as the traditional blends with the contemporary.

Technology in the rooms has also been enhanced with the installation of new Android Smart TVs in all rooms. Another little extra that has been added is a coffee machine to give guests that special holiday treat whenever they choose.

The new artwork and photography which adorns each bedroom has been carefully selected from local artists and photographers. Again, it reflects the connection with the local community and the natural environment that the hotel enjoys.