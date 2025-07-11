With sweeping views of Lough Foyle and a growing reputation for unforgettable celebrations, Redcastle Hotel & Spa has cemented its status as one of Ulster’s most beloved wedding destinations.

The hotel is celebrating a surge of enquiries for weddings and a marked increase in couples choosing to host their full day there, including civil ceremonies on-site.

The hotel’s in-house wedding planner Margaret-Mary McEleney shared some insights on what Ulster couples are opting for in terms of weddings.

Margaret-Mary says; “So far in 2025, 27% of Redcastle Hotel & Spa’s weddings were civil ceremonies, a figure that reflects a post-pandemic shift towards all-in-one venues and more personalised celebrations.

This is up from just 18% of weddings having civil ceremonies in 2019, so that is an increase of 9%, demonstrating a clear change in how couples are choosing to say “I do.”

“The majority of couples tying the knot at Redcastle in 2025 hail from Ulster, with 15% from Inishowen, 25% from nearby Derry, and 50% from other parts of the province. This mirrors 2024’s regional trend, confirming Redcastle’s strong local draw.”

Margaret-Mary McEleney brings both passion and personal experience to every celebration and enjoys working with couples from the planning stages right through to their special day.

Margaret-Mary says: “Working closely with our brides and grooms on the most important day of their lives is something I truly treasure. Having recently gotten married myself, I understand exactly how couples are feeling — the excitement, the nerves, the joy. I love making their planning process not only stress-free but genuinely enjoyable.”

Having started at the hotel’s reception desk in 2022, Margaret-Mary’s talent quickly shone through at a Wedding Fayre. She was soon offered her dream role and hasn’t looked back.

Margaret Mary says: “It’s a real honour to be trusted by our couples. I love hearing their love stories and forming connections that last long after the wedding day. We begin as strangers and end as friends.”

Catriona Doherty, a Donegal celebrant, outlined what to expect from a celebrant-led ceremony.

Catriona Doherty says: “For people who marry outside of a church setting, they have two options – they can opt for a registrar or a celebrant.

“Civil marriage ceremonies led by a registrar are usually only available Monday to Friday, and do not take place at weekends or on public or bank holidays (with some regional variances), whereas celebrants are generally available seven days a week.

Some celebrants can perform legally binding ceremonies and some cannot, so be sure to check with your celebrant. If you see the word ‘solemniser’ after their name, you’ll know they can legally marry you.”

The opening

Catriona said: “In my opinion, a celebrant-led ceremony is quite structured, and within that logical structure there’s an array of options for personalisation.

“I begin my ceremonies with a warm welcome for all the guests who have made such an effort to be there as you step into married life.

“The welcome also provides opportunity to acknowledge a loved one who has passed away and whose absence is felt today (if applicable).

“After that, I move into the couple’s love story. Prior to the day, I’ll have interviewed the couple to learn more about them; how they met, the proposal etc. Just as every person is unique, so too is their love story. Often guests will laugh and cry in the retelling of it, and it’s an emotive and memorable part of a wedding ceremony.

“Next, there’s an opportunity to have some readings and poems if you wish to do so. Couples often opt for two or three, and these are usually read out by family and friends.”

The heart of your ceremony

Catriona continued: “After that, we move to the heart of the ceremony which is the vow and ring exchange.

“At this point, we’ll also have the ‘legal bit’ which is the declaration of no impediment to marriage.

It goes like this:

“Celebrant: “Do you X come here with the intention of being married to X?”

“Bride/groom’s response: “I do.”

“Celebrant: “And do you understand the civil impediment to marriage and solemnly declare that there is no impediment to your marriage to X?”

“Bride/groom’s response: “I do.”

“In relation to the vow exchange, couples have the option of choosing from a selection of pre-written vows that your celebrant will supply you with, or you can write your own.”

The grand finale

"Once the vow and rings have been exchanged, your celebrant will make the announcement that everyone has been waiting for, and it will be some variation of these words depending on the couple’s preference:

“I now pronounce you husband and wife (married). Let’s hear it for Mr and Mrs X.”

“The couple will then take a moment to sign the MRF – the green folder as it’s more commonly called – and then they will walk back down the aisle as a newly married couple.

Enhancements and Rituals

“There’s an array of enhancements – which are sometimes called rituals or add-ons – to choose from. Your celebrant will chat you through your options to see if any resonate with you.

"Popular choices include the lighting of the unity candles, ring warming, handfasting, and the sand ceremony.

“Often seen in modern celebrant-led weddings, handfasting is an ancient Celtic ritual that involves joining a couple's hands together with a woven cord or ribbon to symbolises their union and commitment to one another. Handfasting is deeply symbolic and is a visual reminder of the deep connection shared by the two individuals who are coming together in marriage.

“For a sand ceremony, the couple pour sand from two or more small separate containers into one larger vessel, which represents the joining of these two individuals and the creation of a new union or family. Once combined, the grains of sand cannot be separated and returned to their original containers, which signifies the permanence of the couple’s everlasting love.

email: [email protected] to book Catriona for your wedding.

Redcastle Hotel and Spa offer an all in one wedding package from €65 per person.

Redcastle Hotel & Spa’s Ultimate Wedding Package continues to be a favourite, offering exceptional value and ease with everything included from reception drinks and floral centrepieces to fairy light backdrops, new banqueting chairs, and a beautiful white blossom tree by the cake table all at no extra cost.

“We want our couples to feel completely taken care of, from their very first visit to the final dance,” Margaret-Mary added. “We have everything covered, and I absolutely love being involved in each and every detail.”