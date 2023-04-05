Refuse collections to continue as normal over Derry Easter holidays

Council offices on Strand Road in Derry will close on Friday April 07, Easter Monday 10 and Tuesday 11 April while the Derry Road offices in Strabane will close on Easter Monday April 10 and Tuesday April 11, with both offices reopening as normal on Wednesday 12 April. All Council Recycling Centres will be closed on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday. For more info visit – www.derrystrabane.com/recycling or download our Derry Strabane Recycles App.

Street Cleansing services will operate as normal while Council parks and play parks will open as normal. The following arrangements are in place for Council Leisure Centres and Sports facilities:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melvin Sports Complex – Open Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Sunday, Closed on Easter Monday and Tuesday.

Templemore Sports Complex – Open on Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Tuesday, Closed Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

Derg Valley Leisure Centre – Open Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Sunday, Closed Easter Monday and Tuesday

Riversdale Leisure Centre – Open Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Sunday, Closed Easter Monday and Tuesday

Foyle Arena – Open Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Tuesday, Closed Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

Brooke Park – Open Easter Saturday, Closed Good Friday, Easter Sunday, Easter Monday and Tuesday.

Bishop’s Field - Open Easter Saturday, Closed Good Friday, Easter Sunday, Easter Monday and Tuesday.

Brandywell – Closed throughout the Easter break.

Waterside Shared Village – Open Easter Sunday only.

Derry and Strabane District Council confirms refuse collection will continue over Easter holidays.

For more info visit - https://derrystrabaneleisure.com/easterhours/

All Council owned cemeteries are open and operational over the Easter period from 8am to 8pm daily. The Guildhall and Tower Museum are both closed on Easter Sunday, April 09 while the Council’s Registry Office is closed on Friday April 07 Easter Monday 10 and Tuesday 11 April and will reopen on Wednesday April 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, wishing the public a safe and enjoyable Easter holiday, urged everyone to familiarise themselves with the full opening hours listing on Council’s website.

“I would like to take the opportunity to wish all our citizens a very happy and safe Easter holiday. I hope everyone takes the opportunity to spend some time with family and friends and if the weather is good to get out and about and enjoy the local environment,” she said.