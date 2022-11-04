Members of the public and pupils from local schools will be jumping from the reservoir’s pier into the ice-cold water below to raise vital funds. Proceeds will support the charity’s ongoing Wells for Wolisso campaign which aims to build wells in six Ethiopian communities over the next three years.

Children in Crossfire Fundraising Co-ordinator Shauna O’Neill said: “Our first Decembrrrr Dip last year was great fun, so we are excited to announce details for this year’s event. We are delighted to be returning to Creggan Country Park on Saturday, December 3 and making use of their excellent facilities. Participants will be jumping off the pier into wintry water, which will be no mean feat, but those first few freezing seconds will quickly give way to an enduring sense of achievement. We are encouraging people from throughout the northwest to come along, join the fun and make the jump.

“As well as being open to the general public, we are especially keen to recruit local secondary school groups to take part in this event. I have no doubt schools will want to play their part in this fun activity for a crucial cause, so I urge any teachers interested to get in touch and book their place.”

One brave participant in last year’s Decembrrrr Dip hits the water at Creggan Country Park.

Executive Director Richard Moore added: “I encourage people to sign up quickly and get involved in what will no doubt be a great day, especially for anyone keen to tick a new challenge off their bucket list.

“Everyone will be making a difference in the lives of some of the world’s most vulnerable children. Our Wells for Wolisso campaign is aiming to build six new wells which will provide safe, clean water to more than 2,000 people in Ethiopia. For me, that’s a great reason to brave the elements and take the plunge.”

Shauna O’Neill said: “Anyone wishing to sign up or find out more should Join our Facebook group at https://bit.ly/3q8bg0Y; Call me on 028 7126 9898; or email me at [email protected]