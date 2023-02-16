Registrations to open this week for 40th edition of Waterside Half Marathon

The event has been running since 1981 and finally reaches the four decade mark after a Covid enforced hiatus saw it hosted for the first time in three years last September.The 40th staging of the event will begin in Ebrington Square and finishes at the St Columb’s Park running track, taking in both sides of the river and many of the city’s landmarks.Registrations officially open this Friday, February 16 at midday and over 2,000 runners are expected to take on the 13.1 mile course.“The Waterside Half Marathon is one of the biggest events on Council’s Festival and Events Calendar,” said Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy.“Starting the 2022 event and the emotion of greeting the finishers at St Columb’s Park was one of the highlights of my year as Mayor and I know from speaking to local runners that it means the world to them to complete the challenge on their home patch.“Whether you are an experienced athlete aiming for a new personal best or a novice hoping to complete your first half marathon, it caters for all levels so I would encourage people to register now and secure your starting spot.”Athletics NI have confirmed that the 2023 Half Marathon will again have the added prestige of being the NI and Ulster Half Marathon Championships.The WHM will begin at the parade ground at Ebrington Square at 9.30am crossing the Foyle Bridge and Peace Bridge and passing many of the city’s historic landmarks including its famous walls and the Guildhall before the chipped timed finish at St Columb’s Park running track.Festival and Events Manager at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Jacqueline Whoriskey, added:“We are proud to be managing this prestigious event, particularly in the landmark 40th edition.