Registrations to open this week for 40th edition of Waterside Half Marathon
One of the longest running Half Marathons in the country will celebrate a landmark year this Sunday September 3, when the 40th Waterside Half Marathon takes place on the roads and greenways of Derry city.
The event has been running since 1981 and finally reaches the four decade mark after a Covid enforced hiatus saw it hosted for the first time in three years last September.The 40th staging of the event will begin in Ebrington Square and finishes at the St Columb’s Park running track, taking in both sides of the river and many of the city’s landmarks.Registrations officially open this Friday, February 16 at midday and over 2,000 runners are expected to take on the 13.1 mile course.“The Waterside Half Marathon is one of the biggest events on Council’s Festival and Events Calendar,” said Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy.“Starting the 2022 event and the emotion of greeting the finishers at St Columb’s Park was one of the highlights of my year as Mayor and I know from speaking to local runners that it means the world to them to complete the challenge on their home patch.“Whether you are an experienced athlete aiming for a new personal best or a novice hoping to complete your first half marathon, it caters for all levels so I would encourage people to register now and secure your starting spot.”Athletics NI have confirmed that the 2023 Half Marathon will again have the added prestige of being the NI and Ulster Half Marathon Championships.The WHM will begin at the parade ground at Ebrington Square at 9.30am crossing the Foyle Bridge and Peace Bridge and passing many of the city’s historic landmarks including its famous walls and the Guildhall before the chipped timed finish at St Columb’s Park running track.Festival and Events Manager at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Jacqueline Whoriskey, added:“We are proud to be managing this prestigious event, particularly in the landmark 40th edition.
“Thousands upon thousands of runners have taken part over the years and we are looking forward to celebrating some of their stories in the run up to this year’s race.
“There’s a great appetite for athletics events following the pandemic and we’re expecting huge interest when registrations open this week.”Registration for the Waterside Half Marathon will open this Friday at www.derrystrabane.com/whm where race information and training schedules for the full race and relay option are also available.