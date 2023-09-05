Relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis to visit St Eugene’s Cathedral in Derry
and live on Freeview channel 276
The programme for the Relic of Blessed Carlo at St. Eugene’s Cathedral. was posted on the St Eugene’s Cathedral Facebook page and confirmed that it will arrive at 9.30am on September 14.
This will be followed by 10.00am Mass with Bishop Mc Keown, Archbishop Sorrentino & Monsignor Figueiredo. There will be Rosary prayed in the Cathedral at 12 noon, followed at 3pm by the Divine Mercy and Benediction at 4pm, followed by a closing ceremony and farewell.
There will be an opportunity to be blessed with the relic and there will be an exhibition of Blessed Carlo’s life on display in the Cathedral Hall.
The relic will depart St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Knock Shrine where it will be on display on Friday, September 15, followed by a visit to St Anne’s Church, Sligo on Saturday, September 16 finishing in Newry Cathedral on Sunday, September 17.
Everyone is welcome to come to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for ‘a very special day’.
A statue of Blessed Carlo Acutis was commissioned to celebrate the 150th anniversary of St Eugene’s Cathedral and was unveiled in May.
Carlo was born on May 3 1991 and died on October 12 2006 aged just 15 after suffering from leukemia.
The London-born young Italian was an amateur website designer with a deep faith, especially in the Eucharist and the Rosary.
Carlo was beatified on October 10, 2020. Carlo’s mother Antonia also gifted St Eugene’s Cathedral a lock of his hair.