News you can trust since 1772

Relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis to visit St Eugene’s Cathedral in Derry

The relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis is to visit St. Eugene’s Cathedral, Derry on Thursday, September 14.
By Laura Glenn
Published 5th Sep 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 10:00 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The programme for the Relic of Blessed Carlo at St. Eugene’s Cathedral. was posted on the St Eugene’s Cathedral Facebook page and confirmed that it will arrive at 9.30am on September 14.

This will be followed by 10.00am Mass with Bishop Mc Keown, Archbishop Sorrentino & Monsignor Figueiredo. There will be Rosary prayed in the Cathedral at 12 noon, followed at 3pm by the Divine Mercy and Benediction at 4pm, followed by a closing ceremony and farewell.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be an opportunity to be blessed with the relic and there will be an exhibition of Blessed Carlo’s life on display in the Cathedral Hall.

The Most Reverend Dr Donal McKeown, Bishop of Derry blessing of the Blessed Carlos Acutis statue, during Mass in May, as part of the St Eugene’s Cathedral‘s 150 anniversary celebrations. Carlos died in 2006, age 15, from leukaemia. He was a frequent communicant and had been cataloguing reported Eucharistic miracles from around the world before his death. The Italian teenager beatified in 2020. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2318GS – 43The Most Reverend Dr Donal McKeown, Bishop of Derry blessing of the Blessed Carlos Acutis statue, during Mass in May, as part of the St Eugene’s Cathedral‘s 150 anniversary celebrations. Carlos died in 2006, age 15, from leukaemia. He was a frequent communicant and had been cataloguing reported Eucharistic miracles from around the world before his death. The Italian teenager beatified in 2020. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2318GS – 43
The Most Reverend Dr Donal McKeown, Bishop of Derry blessing of the Blessed Carlos Acutis statue, during Mass in May, as part of the St Eugene’s Cathedral‘s 150 anniversary celebrations. Carlos died in 2006, age 15, from leukaemia. He was a frequent communicant and had been cataloguing reported Eucharistic miracles from around the world before his death. The Italian teenager beatified in 2020. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2318GS – 43
Most Popular

The relic will depart St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Knock Shrine where it will be on display on Friday, September 15, followed by a visit to St Anne’s Church, Sligo on Saturday, September 16 finishing in Newry Cathedral on Sunday, September 17.

Everyone is welcome to come to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for ‘a very special day’.

A statue of Blessed Carlo Acutis was commissioned to celebrate the 150th anniversary of St Eugene’s Cathedral and was unveiled in May.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Carlo was born on May 3 1991 and died on October 12 2006 aged just 15 after suffering from leukemia.

The London-born young Italian was an amateur website designer with a deep faith, especially in the Eucharist and the Rosary.

Carlo was beatified on October 10, 2020. Carlo’s mother Antonia also gifted St Eugene’s Cathedral a lock of his hair.

Related topics:DerryCathedral