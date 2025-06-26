'Remain vigilant: ' Derry City and Strabane Council warns of two parking-related scams

By Laura Glenn
Published 26th Jun 2025, 15:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Derry City and Strabane District Council to be aware of two parking-related scams.

The council said that while the scams have not yet been reported locally, people should remain ‘vigilant’.

One of the parking scams relates to ‘fake QR codes on machines linking to fraudulent RingGo sites.”

This has been reported in Belfast.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Queen's Quay car park.placeholder image
Queen's Quay car park.

The second scam relates to hoax text messages claiming of parking fines and requesting payment for these fines.

The council said that, if motorists are using the RingGo app, they are asked to ‘please only download it from the official Apple App Store or Google Play Store.’

They added: “We do not use QR codes on Pay & Display machines in Council car parks Cash payments still accepted in Council car parks.”

Anyone who experiences anything suspicious is asked to report it to: [email protected]

Related topics:Strabane CouncilStrabane District CouncilDerry City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice