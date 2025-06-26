'Remain vigilant: ' Derry City and Strabane Council warns of two parking-related scams
Derry City and Strabane District Council to be aware of two parking-related scams.
The council said that while the scams have not yet been reported locally, people should remain ‘vigilant’.
One of the parking scams relates to ‘fake QR codes on machines linking to fraudulent RingGo sites.”
This has been reported in Belfast.
The second scam relates to hoax text messages claiming of parking fines and requesting payment for these fines.
The council said that, if motorists are using the RingGo app, they are asked to ‘please only download it from the official Apple App Store or Google Play Store.’
