Remember the Saturday market on Derry’s Foyle St?

The images, taken by local amateur photographer, George Sweeney, in the early 70s, are proving to be a big hit on social media.

They were published on Facebook by George’s son, John, and, as soon as they appeared, the comments started pouring in.

George and his family hail from Fitters’ Row - a long gone stretch of houses at Lower Bishop Street, almost opposite where the Old City Dairy was located.

The Saturday street market which operated at Foyle Street in the 1970s. Photos by George Sweeney. Courtesy: John Sweeney.

Despite the photos being around fifty years old, they have rekindled memories of the legendary market.

One Facebook user writes: “Remember going every Saturday with my mum, got my first ‘continental quilt’ there.”

Another says: “These photos brought it all back. There was a great buzz about it.”