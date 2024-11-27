Remembering the funerals of William Fleming and Daniel Doherty on 40th anniversary of ambush by SAS

1 . William Fleming and Danny Doherty funerals 11.jpg

Following the killings William Fleming's funeral from the Waterside joined up with that of Danny Doherty in the largest in Derry City since the death of INLA hunger-striker Patsy O'Hara. The coffins were draped with Tricolours and four IRA Volunteers in full uniform fired volleys over the coffins. Over 3,000 people followed the cortege to Derry City Cemetery. Photo: Archive