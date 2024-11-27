Remembering the funerals of William Fleming and Daniel Doherty on 40th anniversary of ambush by SAS

William Fleming (19) died alongside Daniel Doherty (23) from Creggan, when both men were shot dead by the SAS in an ambush in the grounds of Gransha Hospital in Derry’s Waterside.

Following the killings William Fleming's funeral from the Waterside joined up with that of Danny Doherty in the largest in Derry City since the death of INLA hunger-striker Patsy O'Hara.

The coffins were draped with Tricolours and four IRA Volunteers in full uniform fired volleys over the coffins.

Over 3,000 people followed the cortege to Derry City Cemetery.

In his oration, Martin McGuinness said: "We are an occupied country and those brave enough to fight repression deserve nothing but respect and unfailing support from us all. Only the IRA can bring Britain to the negotiating table."

