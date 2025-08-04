Republicans to mark 40th anniversary of Charles English in Derry

The 40th anniversary of the death of IRA Volunteer Charles English will be commemorated by republicans in Derry this week.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A memorial will take place at the Bogside and Brandywell Republican Monument on the Lecky Road at 7pm on Wednesday, August 6.

It will be followed by a short film - The Story of a Bogside Freedom Fighter at 7.30pm in the Museum of Free Derry as part of Féile 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Bogside and Brandywell Monument Committee said “We wish to send our solidarity to the English family circle on the 40th Anniversary of the death of Charles . It’s important we remember all our Volunteers with dignity and pride.

The late Charles English.

“We are part of an unbroken struggle that we are immensely proud of and owe it to all of our patriot dead to redouble our efforts to achieve the island of equals that they gave their lives for.

"We are closer to that objective than ever before and this generation of republicans have the opportunity to finish the journey of Tone, Emmett, Pearse, Connolly, Sands and McGuinness.

“We would encourage as many people as possible to come to Wednesday night's commemoration at the Monument on the Lecky Road at 7.00pm. This will be directly followed by a new film at the Museum of Free Derry at 7.30pm on Charles life as part of Féile 2025.”

Mr. English died on August 6, 1985, in a premature explosion at the junction of Abbey Street and William Street in the Bogside.