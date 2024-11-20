Requiem Mass for Derry-born priest Fr John Bradley who has passed away in England
Reverend William John Bradley – who was commonly known simply as ‘John’ - was a native of the Ewing Street area of Derry, where he was born in 1934.
After being educated at the Brow of the Hill and at St Columb’s College, Fr Bradley attended All Hallows religious seminary in Dublin. The seminary specialised in training priests for overseas missions.
The young Derry man was ordained a priest in 1959 and sent on his first ministry to Deal in Kent. It was to be the first of a number of parishes he served across the Arundel and Brighton Diocese in the south-east of England. The parishes were he served included Farnham, Eastbourne and Hastings.
Fr. John remained a parish priest for over 40 years before his retirement back in 2004. Following his retirement, he continued to say Mass for nuns and the residents of St Mary’s House care home in Brighton.
He was a popular figure amongst his fellow priests and also amongst his former parishioners in England, many of whom kept in touch with him for years after his retirement.
Fr John remained proud of his Derry roots throughout his life, and on return visits to the city he made a point of helping out with Masses in the Long Tower and other local churches.
Fr Bradley died peacefully on October 13 in St Mary’s House in Brighton. His funeral took place at St Mary’s House on November 14.
Fr Bradley was one of four children, alongside the late Dan and Betty. He is survived by his brother Patrick (the former Chief Electoral Officer for Northern Ireland), as well as nieces and nephews in Ireland, England and the United States.
A Requiem Mass will be held for Fr Bradley at St Columb’s Church, Long Tower in Derry at 10am on Monday, November 25, after which his ashes will be interred alongside his parents in the City Cemetery.
The Requiem Mass service is open to all.
