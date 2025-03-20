Residents concerned over a 'Holylands' in Derry are set to meet with the council

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 20th Mar 2025, 16:27 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 16:49 BST

A local residents’ group concerned about the proliferation of Houses of Multiple Occupation (HMO) in their area have appealed to local councillors to ‘Save Our Community’ ahead of a presentation to Derry City & Strabane District Council.

Concerned Residents Around Magee (CRAM) are asking the residents of the areas around Ulster University’s Derry campus to come out to support its campaign for a 10 per cent cap on HMOs in the Glen, Rosemount and Lower Strand areas by attending the Council meeting on April 1 at 3.30pm in the Guildhall.

Despite hoping to cap HMOs, Mary Gallagher, a spokesperson for the group, explained that CRAM have no issue with students.

“There is nothing wrong with students. I live next door to some students and they are absolutely fine.

Fly tipping spotted by local concerned residents around the Magee area.placeholder image
Fly tipping spotted by local concerned residents around the Magee area.

“You have these transient populations that come and go.

“So you get this sort of ghetto effect in some areas which has a detrimental impact on things like the sense of a community, the general upkeep of an area, noise in the area, dirt in the area. It just really leads to a decline generally, when there is a disproportionate number of HMOs.

“It's impacting the sense of community and the quality of life.”

Mrs. Gallagher and CRAM recognise that developers and landlords are more attracted to building or renting out HMOs as the profit difference between a family home and a HMO is large.

She said she feared some areas on the northern fringes of Derry city centre could become like the ‘Holylands’ in Belfast.

“Certain parts of Rosemount have been turned into the ‘Holylands’ for sure. We are working hard to prevent that from happening and hopefully the local councillors will come through and recognise that it's an urgent problem. We have to put the brakes on.

“Once the community is gone or once the community has been ghettoized, how is that going to be saved?” she asked.

CRAM believe an over-saturation of HMOs is in nobody’s interest.

“The ‘Holylands’ is notorious for anti-social behaviour and that ghettoization,” said Mrs. Gallagher. "We really want to prevent that from happening. We could be on the brink of that ‘Holylands’ experience unless we get this 10 per cent cap.

“The problem is, once somewhere turns into something like the ‘Holylands’ it’s so hard to get that back.”

