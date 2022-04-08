‘Rest in peace our forever friend’: Sadness at death of former Buncrana Councillor and wildlife ranger Dermot McLaughlin

Donegal Cathaoirleach Councillor Jack Murray posted on his social media on Thursday night and expressed condolences following the death of the former Fianna Fail councillor and Buncrana Mayor.

“Very saddened to learn of the passing of Dermot McLaughlin, a man who represented the people of Buncrana for more than four decades - an incredible legacy.

“Never fully retired, he remained extremely active in the local community he felt passionately about. Though of different political persuasions, and having stepped back from political office when I came into it, he was always extremely friendly and helpful anytime I met him, with his trademark massive smile.”

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The late Dermot McLaughlin.

Inch Wildfowl Reserve said Mr McLaughlin was instrumental in its success·

“It is with great sadness tonight we have learned of the death of friend, former NPWS Wildlife Ranger and member of Inch Wildfowl Reserve Trust Dermot McLaughlin. Dermot was instrumental in obtaining a 30 year lease of Inch lake and its surrounding wetlands in 2002 which later was developed as Inch Wildfowl Reserve. Dermot had a great love of Inch and the wildlife of Inishowen and beyond. Sincere condolences to Dermot’s family and friends from all of us.”

Everyone at Fort Dunree also expressed their sadness.

“With great sadness we learned today of the death of our great friend and colleague Mr Dermot McLaughlin

On behalf of the Board and Staff of Fort Dunree we offer our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the McLaughlin family at this sad time

We had the pleasure of knowing and working with Dermot as a fellow director at Fort Dunree for over 20 years. He brought his considerable knowledge of public life, history and wildlife built up through his career in the Wildlife Ranger service and Buncrana Town and Donegal County Councils, to his role at Fort Dunree. Over the years Dermot has been a tower of strength and inspiration for the growth and prosperity of Fort Dunree, which he held very close to his heart for its heritage and natural beauty. We will miss you not only for your great knowledge and understanding but for your delightful character and manner, we will treasure your memory in perpetuity. May you Rest in Peace our Forever Friend,”

Condolences were also expressed by Inishowen Development Partnership

“It is with sadness that we learned today of the passing of our long-standing Board Member Dermot McLaughlin. Dermot served as an advocate for the community in many different roles over the years and will be missed.”