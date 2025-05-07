Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Restoration work on key artefacts from the Tower Museum’s famous Armada Shipwreck collection is underway ahead of their voyage across the river to the new Derry North Atlantic (DNA) maritime museum at Ebrington.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collection will be closed to the public while the essential work is being completed, however visitors can still access the popular Story of Derry and Derry Girls Exhibitions over the coming months.

The ‘Armada Shipwreck ~ La Trinidad Valencera’ exhibition has been a central focus of the museum’s visitor experience, bringing to life the 16th century story of conflict between England and Spain, and the drama and tragedy that unfolded as over 20 Spanish ships foundered off the Donegal coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collection has been on loan to the Museum from National Museums NI since 2004 and is recognised to be of international importance.

Among the artefacts are a gun carriage wheel and bronze siege gun, canon and other weaponry, textiles and items recovered from the wreck site discovered at Kinnagoe Bay.

The transfer is just one element of the Tower Museum’s legacy as the collection will soon become an integral part of the new DNA Museum.

Once restored the Armada pieces will remain in storage until they can be rehoused in the new museum which is due to open in early 2027.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr, said it was an exciting milestone in the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Spanish Armada collection has been a popular attraction at the Museum since 2005, and we are delighted to continue our relationship with National Museums NI in keeping these significant pieces here in the North West, where they were first discovered by local divers. Once restored they will take pride of place in the new DNA museum where they will help tell the wider story of our history and heritage.

The collection also documents the remarkable story of the diving expedition which uncovered the treasure trove of artefacts.

“It’s exciting to see preparations well and truly underway in archiving and restoring the collections that will move to the DNA site, where new technology and facilities will really bring these collections to life,” she said.

Among the artefacts are a gun carriage wheel and bronze siege gun, canon and other weaponry, textiles and items recovered from the wreck site discovered at Kinnagoe Bay.

The collection documents the remarkable story of the diving expedition which uncovered the treasure trove of artefacts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1971 13 divers from the City of Derry Sub Aqua Club found the final resting place of the 1100-tonne Venetian merchant ship, the fourth largest ship in the Spanish Armada.

They had searched Kinnagoe numerous times with no luck but, on February 20 1971, after about 30 minutes diving, they discovered a bronze cannon sticking from the rocks.

The vessel carried 360 men and was the most heavily armed ship of its time in the Mediterranean with 42 guns on board.

More than 300 sailors and soldiers, survivors of La Trinidad Valencera, were reputedly massacred by a force under the command of a Major Kelly, together with two English captains, the brothers Hovenden, somewhere between Elagh Castle and Burt, in September 1588.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By contrast, Francisco de Cuéllar, a Spanish sea captain, who was wrecked with the Armada off Sligo, wrote warmly of the hospitality he received in the Derry area.

In his memoir, ‘Captain Cuellar’s Adventures in Connacht and Ulster,’ written in Antwerp, in 1589, Cuéllar wrote of being welcomed by the Bishop of Derry Redmond O’Gallagher at Ó Catháin’s Castle on the river Roe.

Council’s Head of Culture, Aeidin McCarter, said: “Work is continuing to progress on the delivery of the much-anticipated new DNA Museum which is one of the exciting strategic projects being delivered as part of Derry and Strabane’s City Deal portfolio.

"The decant and conservation of items from the Tower Museum is an essential part of this process, and will take place gradually over the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted that the new museum will have the capacity to house the majority of collections currently on display in the Tower Museum in the seven new galleries, with DNA becoming our new civic museum, creating a central hub linking to other tourism experiences across the region. I want to thank National Museums NI for their ongoing support and I look forward to seeing the successful transition to the new site.”

William Blair, Director of Collections at National Museums NI said: "The Armada collection, and particularly the story of the La Trinidad Valancera - the ship that foundered off the coast of Donegal in 1588 - has an ensuring resonance with the North West and Derry~Londonderry. It’s time at the Tower Museum has helped share its remarkable story with many thousands of visitors.

"At National Museums NI, we have a responsibility to preserve and protect this important heritage. That’s why we are temporarily bringing the collection back into our care - to conserve it and prepare it for public display at its new home in the DNA Museum, where it can continue to inspire and be appreciated by future generations."

The DNA Museum once completed will also include a dedicated archive discovery zone, access to genealogy advice, a temporary exhibition space, multi-purpose learning and events space, café, retail and external interpretation space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The galleries will be dedicated to telling the story of the city and wider North West area and will complement the existing museum and heritage venue offering throughout the city. A new website is also being developed to provide enhanced digital collections and online learning resources accessible to everyone.

Council has successfully completed a Tender process and is currently working with all the relevant project partners on the appointment of a contractor which will be announced in the coming weeks, with work expected to begin on site this summer.

Anyone who would like to access the Armada exhibition digitally while awaiting its new iteration in DNA can do so online along with associated collections and archives by visiting https://towermuseumcollections.com/la-trinidad-valencera/