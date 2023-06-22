Resurfacing scheme for A2 Ballykelly Road to start on Monday: Night time road closure

The resurfacing works will extend from Kings Lane, Ballykelly westward towards Limavady.

The Department for Infrastructure said these works “will deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface quality of this busy trunk road between Derry and Belfast for many years to come”.

A full road closure will be put in place overnight between the hours of 7pm and 7am from Monday June 26 until Friday July 7.

A2 Ballykelly Road junction with King's Lane. (Google Earth)

During these times a signed diversionary route will be in place via the A371 Lisnakilly Road, B69 Baranailt Road, A6 Foreglen Road, A6 Glenshane Road, B118 Tamnaherin Road, B118 Woodvale Road and B118 Coolafinny Road.

Subject to favourable weather conditions all work will be completed by July 7 however, the Department said it will keep the public informed of any unforeseen changes.

A spokesperson said: “The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience.

"However, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time for their journey.”

Main Street Ballykelly (File picture Google Earth)

“In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.