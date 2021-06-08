Return of live music in bars, venues and restaurants in Northern Ireland being raised this week

Speaking on Friday, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “One of the big issues that is still outstanding and remains to be resolved and is live music and I know that many artists and musicians have been really struggling for the past 15 months because they haven’t had a chance to get out and strut their stuff.

“I can give you assurances that our Minister for Communities Deirdre Hargey is working really hard and raised this at the Executive on Friday.

“She wants the earliest possible opening date and we hope to be able to come back to a decision on that at next week’s Executive.”

Local people at a Jazz Festival gig in the Guildhall back in 2018.