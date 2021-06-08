Return of live music in bars, venues and restaurants in Northern Ireland being raised this week
Sinn Féin Ministers will this week call on their NI Executive colleagues to agree to a date for the return of live music.
Speaking on Friday, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “One of the big issues that is still outstanding and remains to be resolved and is live music and I know that many artists and musicians have been really struggling for the past 15 months because they haven’t had a chance to get out and strut their stuff.
“I can give you assurances that our Minister for Communities Deirdre Hargey is working really hard and raised this at the Executive on Friday.
“She wants the earliest possible opening date and we hope to be able to come back to a decision on that at next week’s Executive.”
Minister Hargey has asked the Executive for the earliest date possible for a return of live music across bars, restaurants and venues. “It’s important we can provide certainty to artists and workers and of course any changes we make will be in line with medical advice. Musicians have been creative and raised our spirits during what has been a really tough year,” she said.