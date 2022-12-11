Review: 'Cinderella' pantomime is a fun-filled festive fairytale for all the family

In a world that is ever-changing, there is something so lovely about the familiarity and fun of a Christmas pantomime that has been part of local life for decades.

Combine this with the classic fairytale that is ‘Cinderella,’ along with many magical effects, great music and a cast who are obviously having a real ball and you have a truly magical event for all the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four of us (two adults and two children aged five and six) headed off on a frosty evening last week to the Millennium Forum to watch this year’s show. Neither of the children had ever seen a pantomime before, so weren’t sure what to expect. But they had, in their own words, the ‘best time ever’.

Cinderella (Jasmine Gardiner) and members of the cast on stage at the Millennium Forum.

There was, of course, lots of singing, dancing and calls of ‘he’s behind you!. The cast and crew really know their audience and there are many ‘localisms’ and lots of enthusiastic audience interaction. The set is spectacular and there is a special surprise just before the first interval that drew gasps of delight (my daughter is still talking about it – that and Cinderella’s stunning dress.)

Special mention must go to the leads, Cinderella (Jasmine Gardiner) and Prince Charming (Dylan Reid), who have fantastic chemistry and powerhouse vocals. Both local, they really shine on the stage and are both definitely ones to watch in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The numerous musical numbers range from modern to classic and it’s hard not to sing along with the brilliant band and cast. One of the stand-out performances was in Makaton.

The two Ugly Sisters were also fantastic (and my nephew’s favourite). They are played by Keith Lynch and James Lecky – both local men too, who really threw themselves into the role and whose every appearance on stage was met with cheers. Many of their jokes were also very well received by the adults and represented how the production is one that not only seeks to entertain the children, but the adults too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buttons (Conal Gallen) on stage at the Millennium Forum.

Lovelorn Buttons, played by the always hilarious Conal Gallen (who is back after a 17-year hiatus) was also a big hit and the Fairy Godmother,( Karen Hawthorne) lit up the stage, as did Chamberlain (Warren McCook) and everyone in the ensemble cast, along with the Rainbow School of Dance dancers. It was obvious that everyone was having a great time and this enthusiasm rippled out to the audience. There is a slight twist on the story itself, (there is no wicked stepmother, only a down-on-his luck father (Simon Quigg) but it stays very much true to tradition. One of the key messages is to be true to yourself and see what is on the inside – an important message any time of year, but especially true in today’s world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s panto was shortlisted as Best Panto in the UK Panto awards and it would be a travesty if this year’s production of ‘Cinderella’ didn’t follow suit. While the pantomime wasn’t a tradition in my family before, it certainly will be from now on. You really don’t want to miss this. You’ll have a ball! Cinderella runs at the Millennium Forum until January 2. Telephone 71 264455 or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings.