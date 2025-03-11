Review: Hairspray the Musical opens in phenomenal style at Derry's Millennium Forum

The 2025 programme for Derry’s Millennium Forum is fantastic and one of its early highlights is a week-long run of the smash hit musical, ‘Hairspray’.

The West End and Broadway favourite opened to a packed house on Monday night with an absolutely stunning performance.

To begin, we need to go to the end.

I have never seen such a rousing reaction from the crowd at the end of the show.

There was a prolonged standing ovation, cheers, dancing, singing and an energy that just can’t be described.

It was no wonder, as this iconic musical comedy is a triumph.

Hairspray is a musical based on the 1988 film of the same name by cult filmmaker John Waters. It features some of musical theatre’s best hit

songs including Welcome To The 60s, You Can’t Stop The Beat and Good Morning Baltimore and the musical’s creative team includes Directors Brenda Edwards and Paul Kerryson.

Set in 1962 in Baltimore, the hair is big, the costumes are colourful and the dancing is incredible. It’s extremely funny and very sweet while also poignant and heartwarming. While the lights are bright and smiles are big, there are also important themes and messages of inclusivity and integration.

For those who don’t know it, Hairspray centres around heroine Tracy Turnblad, who has big hair, a big heart, and big dreams to dance her way onto national TV, and into the heart of teen idol Link Larkin. When Tracy becomes a local star, she is able to use her newfound fame to fight for liberation, tolerance, and interracial unity in Baltimore. But can she win equality – and Link’s heart – without denting her ’do?

Katie Brace is phenomenal as Tracy Turnblad. She lights up the stage in every scene and is truly made for the role. You’re rooting for her all the way. Her parents Neil Hurst (Edna Turnblad) and Wilbur (Dermot Canavan) were a huge crowd favourite and had the audience in hysterics. Their duet ‘(You’re) Timeless To Me’ is a must-see. Joanne Clifton is a perfect Velma Von Tussle and the powerhouse voice of Michelle Ndegwa, who made her professional debut in the principal role of Motormouth Maybelle having been selected from more than 3000 people who applied to the open auditions, is showstopping.

The rest of the lead and ensemble cast aren’t there to just make up numbers or fill up the stage. Each of them stands out on their own and could all be praised individually for their talent. Every musical number is also a joy to experience.

There’s a real connection there with the audience and the closing number ‘You Can’t Stop The Beat’ is just a wonderful, colourful celebration of love, joy, community and the power of standing up for what you believe in. A incredible, feel-good show you’d go back to see again and again.

If you have a ticket for any of the Derry shows then you are in for a fantastic night. If you don’t, then you better be quick as tickets are extremely limited.

Hairspray The Musical performs at the Millennium Forum until Saturday, March 15 March. Telephone 71 264455 (option 1) or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings.