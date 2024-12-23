Fantastic costumes at the 2024 Halloween festivities. Photo: George Sweeney

In October former Western Trust medical director Dr. Catherine McDonnell told the UK Covid-19 inquiry there was ‘absolute fear’ among staff at Altnagelvin during the major surges in the virus.

Dr. Catherine McDonnell said she believed it was ‘absolutely critical’ sufficient staff and bed capacity were in place the next time we had to ‘launch ourselves into a pandemic’.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd confirmed construction of the long-awaited A5 road project was to proceed.

The Minister said the work would start early in 2025.

Pupils from the Derry Diocese queue for the veneration of the relics of St Bernadette at St Eugene’s Cathedral. Photo: George Sweeney

One of the most famous guitars in rock history, once wielded by the one-time Brow-of-the-Hill pupil Rory Gallagher, sold at auction for £889k.

The legendary 1961 Fender Stratocaster was purchased by Live Nation Gaiety Ltd.

The relics of Saint Bernadette were hosted by Saint Eugene’s Cathedral on October 13 and 14.

Mary Lou McDonald addressed the Michael McMonagle controversy in the Dáil.

“We take these matters very, very seriously indeed. I have taken swift action by way of response,” she said.

Kneecap moved a gig scheduled for November 2 in St. Columb’s Park back by several weeks.

The show was rescheduled to November 23, after an event spokesperson said they had faced ‘unexpected objections from local representatives’.

Tens of thousands of people flocked to Derry for the city’s spectacular and world famous Hallowe’en festival.

Derry & Strabane Council reported record-numbers for the festivities.

The streets were transformed into a mystical playground filled with illumination, aerial performance, pyrotechnics and music, bringing magic and mischief to the streets, for Europe’s largest Hallowe’en celebrations.