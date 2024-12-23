Review of the Year 2024: December – Magee Taskforce publishes milestone report and action plan
By Kevin Mullan
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 12:59 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 12:59 GMT
In December a former British Army paratrooper accused of murdering two people and attempting to murder five others in Derry on Bloody Sunday pleaded not guilty at an arraignment hearing at Belfast Crown Court.
Soldier F, who had been granted anonymity, was returned for trial charged with the murder of William McKinney and James Wray and the five charges of attempted murder in Derry on January 30, 1972.
An application was previously lodged to have the case dismissed, however the defence’s application was unsuccessful, which resulted in the arraignment going ahead.
He had the ‘mind of a genius’ and the ‘fingers of a surgeon’ and was central to a renaissance of music, dance, language and culture in Inishowen, Fr. Francis Bradley told mourners at his funeral.
Jacqueline Gallagher, of Advice NW, warned Derry was experiencing a ‘profound cost of living crisis’ with ‘a prevailing fall in living standards’ after Advice North West reported over 22,000 crisis queries last year.
The manager of the Derry citizens’ advice service issued the stark observation after the organisation published its annual report for the 2023/24 financial year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.