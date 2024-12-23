Derry City fans at the Brandywell Stadium prior to the team’s departure for Dublin ahead of the FAI Cup Final against Drogheda United. Photograph: George Sweeney

In November Derry police commander Gillian Kearney announced high visibility patrols in key areas, including parks, following a number of sexually motivated assaults.

“We understand the concern these attacks will have on the local community, however, I want to reassure residents of Derry/Londonderry that we will have an increased high visibility police presence in key areas, including our local parks, which will continue throughout the city over the coming days,” said Ch/Supt. Kearney.

On November 10 Drogheda United broke the hearts of over 20,000 Derry City supporters at Lansdowne Road when the Boynesiders clinched a first FAI Cup victory since 2005 with a 2-0 win.

A bona fide Derry institution closed its doors for good when the McLaughlin brothers rang the till for the last time at their famous William Street hardware store.

The end of an era. From left, Liam McLaughlin, Seamus McLaughlin, Dessie McLaughlin, Mary McLaughlin, Martin Johnston and Julie Dawson, outside the famous McLaughlin & Sons hardware store in William Street.

The current proprietors – brothers Seamus, Dessie and Liam – pulled down the shutters in November to enjoy a well-deserved retirement.

The family of William McGreanery accepted a ‘significant financial settlement’ from the British Ministry of Defence.

Mr. McGreanery was shot dead by a member of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards in 1971.

William’s nephew Billy said: “In my opinion, today the MoD have made a financial retribution for the death, pain, anguish and sorrow they have inflicted on our family.”

Children carried candles in a candlelight procession to protest the bombardment of Gaza by the IDF. Photo: George Sweeney

The Derry branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) held a candlelight procession to protest the bombardment of Gaza by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

Donegal elected five TDs to the 34th Dáil with Pearse Doherty (SF), Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher (FF), Pádraig Mac Lochlainn (SF), Charle McConalogue (FF) and Charles Ward (100% Redress) returned.