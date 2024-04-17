Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Beloved by the adults who grew up with it and the children just finding out about it, Shrek the movie and its timeless characters are still every bit as fun and relevant today as they were 23 years ago.

So, it was with great delight that my Shrek-loving seven-year old daughter and I – also a big fan – heard that the award-winning Broadway and West End hit show ‘Shrek the Musical’ was going to be staged in Derry’s Millennium Forum.

We headed off to opening night on Tuesday evening, full of excitement at what lay ahead, but we could not have predicted just how good it was going to be. This show is beyond fabulous, with incredible production, powerhouse vocals and a cast that brings the story of Shrek and Princess Fiona to new heights.

Shrek the Musical is being staged at the Millennium Forum until Sunday, April 21.

The official Dreamworks production follows the story of the first movie and from the moment he appears on stage, Antony Lawrence’s truly ‘is’ the Shrek we know and love. His ability to show the ogre’s gruffness but vulnerability is a marvel and there wasn’t a peep from the audience during his beautiful rendition of ‘Who I’d Be.’

Joanne Clifton is a delight as Princess Fiona. She told the Journal last week how much she loves being the princess and it is so very evident to see. Her energy and enthusiasm are electric and she’s just a joy to watch.

Brandon Lee Sears as Donkey is the character you never take your eyes off on stage. He had the audience in the palm of his hand and was my daughter’s very favourite of the night, closely followed by James Gillan’s totally fabulous Lord Farquaad. I looked over at my daughter during one of his scenes and she was in fits of laughter.

There are also some very beautiful and tender moments throughout the show and the original music is phenomenal. One of the highlights for me, personally, was the performance of ‘Forever’ by Brandon Lee’s Sears’ Donkey and Cherece Richards (Dragon). Their vocals are mesmerising and blend together so incredibly. I could have watched them sing together all night.

Shrek the Musical's opening night was a huge hit.

While this is an incredible slick and professional production, this does not mean it is detached from the audience. You really get the feel that they want to put on an incredible show for everyone who is there and they really do.

And, the show isn’t just about the main characters. The ensemble cast all get their moment in the spotlight and a crowd-pleasing performance of ‘Freak Flag’ was brilliant.

This isn’t a show that’s just for kids either. Much like the film, it appeals to all ages and it was very much a mixed-age crowd in the Forum on Tuesday evening.

With a beautiful message of beauty being only skin deep and accepting who you are, with a roof-raising rendition of ‘I’m a Believer’ that had the audience on its feet, it really is a show you don’t want to miss.

The long standing ovation at the end reflected just what everyone thought and my daughter hasn’t stopped talking about it since. She said it’s ‘really, really, really brilliant.’ Her mammy definitely agrees.