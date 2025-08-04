Revival of Derry’s play on Bloody Sunday 'The White Handkerchief' from the Millennium Forum
In 2026 the Millennium Forum is set to bring their in-house revival of the play, directed by Kieran Griffiths, who previously directed the first production by The Playhouse.
The cast is set to feature a number of younger performers, many the same age as those who were shot on Bloody Sunday on January 30, 1972 and an ensemble that gives voice to family members, clergy and the wider community.
The play’s title is inspired by the enduring image of Father Edward Daly, waving a blood-soaked handkerchief as he led a group of people attempting to escort a young victim of Bloody Sunday, Jackie Duddy, to safety.
Opening in the 25th-anniversary year of the Millennium Forum and central to next year’s Bloody Sunday commemorations, The White Handkerchief continues as a part of that powerful journey, not only as an artistic achievement but as a profound act of communal courage.
Liam Campbell, the writer of the play, sadly did not get to see his work on stage but when it played at the Guildhall The White Handkerchief was reviewed with high regard and taken to heart by the people of Derry.
When The White Handkerchief first came to the stage in Derry in 2022, the Derry Journal called Liam Campbell's work a “masterpiece.”
In the Derry Journal’s review, editor Brendan McDaid said: “The talent involved and the attention to detail, deserves to have a wider audience. This is a play based on real events. And it could hold its own against the biggest shows on the biggest stages anywhere in the world.
“This is theatre as it was meant to be, searing, soaring. Many of those who’ve seen it will know what I mean when I say that, and they will also know what I mean when I say it stays with you long after the final poignant and rousing scenes bring it to a close."
The White Handkerchief is set to return on January 23, running until February 1 in 2026.
Tickets are now available to book on the Millennium Forum’s website here: https://millenniumforum.co.uk/whats-on/the-white-handkerchief
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.