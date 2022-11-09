Joining an array of local and global brands in this exciting shopping destination, Foyleside Shopping Centre is the perfect location for Rituals’ debut retail space in the city.

Penny Grivea, Managing Director for UK & Ireland at Rituals, said: “We are so excited to be opening this stand-alone store in Foyleside Shopping Centre, expanding the Rituals interactive experience in Northern Ireland. Living during these ever-changing, fast-paced times, we understand more than ever the need for creating moments of joy and feeling balanced during our everyday life. The new Rituals store will help customers to achieve a sense of wellbeing by finding the perfect products that will help them to balance the body, mind and soul. This opening marks an exciting time for the brand in growing our retail presence across the UK and Ireland.”

Fergal Rafferty, Foyleside Centre Manager, said: “We are delighted to welcome another esteemed high street brand to the centre, just as we begin gearing up for the busy festive period.

Rituals opens in Foyleside on Thursday, November 10.

“Rituals’ commitment to sustainability and wellbeing is impressive, and their dedication towards utilising recyclable materials for their diverse range of products is sure to leave a lasting impact on our customers.”

"It is fantastic to see so many shoppers back in the centre in recent months, and with renowned retailers such as Rituals now present at Foyleside, we’re sure to welcome many more in the coming weeks and months.”

To celebrate this exciting opening, the first 50 store guests will receive a luxury goody bag; the brand’s best-selling shower foams, worth £9.50, will be available for £7; and customers will receive a mini classic reed diffuser of their choice when they spend £40 or more.