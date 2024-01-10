River Radio toy appeal a massive success as 9,000 toys distributed to children in Derry & NW

River Radio’s Toy Appeal has proved a huge success over the festive period with 9,000 children receiving toys on Christmas morning.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Director of the local OFCOM-licensed radio station Gerard Doherty said they have seen a 25% increase in demand for their annual Toy appeal in 2023 compared to 2022.

The aim of the appeal – which originates from an idea by seven-year-old Yazmin Doherty from Derry – is to ensure no local child goes with a toy at Christmas, with toys also distributed to children at Altnagelvin Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And as well as distribution of toys, River Radio this year went one step further with help from and their ‘toy partners’ Smyths Toys and Toytown Lisnagelvin, BearRun74 and Sandy Arthur and Inner City assistance team, as they hosted two meet and greet Santa sittings at both shops. During these events, children were able to get a free photo with Santa in a toy shop grotto and to see the amazing Bear Run 74 Mustang and Santa arrived in Sandy Arthur’s big red lorry.

River Radios Director Gerard Doherty and his 7-year-old daughter Yazmin Doherty (Toy Appeal founder) are pictured centre with Cathy Grady, Play Specialist Children's Ward, accompanied by Charity Partner The Salvation Army’s Captain Sharron and Keith Gamble and his daughter Ellie from The Bear Run 74 Charity and their team bringing toys to the Children’s Ward at Altnagelvin Hospital.

Mr Doherty said the initiatives were organised and delivered to support people with the cost of living crisis “so kids can see Santa free and have a fun experience during a cost of living crisis”.

River Radio also supported Inner City Assistance in ensuring many families and people had a hot meal at Christmas.

Mr Doherty said: “The toy appeal is a vision and idea for kids by a kid. That kid is Yazmin Doherty, aged 7. She has been leading her vision with River Radio for many years, helping collect and delivering toys and ensuring no local kid wakens up on Christmas without a toy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“River Radio each year chose a charity partner for the toy appeal and the last three years have supported the Salvation Army.

Seven-year-old Yazmin Doherty came up with the idea for the River Radio Toy Appeal.

“River Radio deliver toys right up to early hours of Christmas Day supporting families all over every corner of the North West.

“River Radio has the support of schools, community groups, over 20 local business and the community in general to ensure the appeal and vision no local kid doesn’t wake up without a toy, and as a collective makes the appeal successful and ensures the magic of Christmas for kids in the north west.”

He also stressed that all toys stay in the north west and support local children. “It’s local people supporting local kids each year with the River Radio Toy Appeal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Western Trust has been among the many who have praised the ‘incredible’ initiative, with toys donated to the Children’s Ward at Altnagelvin Hospital.

Smyths staff with some of the donated toys.

Cathy Grady, Play Specialist in the Children’s Ward at Altnagelvin said they were overwhelmed with the donation of toys and gifts which ensured that every patient who attended our Children’s Ward over the Christmas period received a gift ‘thanks to the generosity of local people’.

"We are very grateful to Gerard Doherty and his daughter Yazmin from River Radio along with their charity partner The Salvation Army who organised their annual Christmas Toy Appeal.”

Cathy added that it can be a difficult time for children and their families to be in hospital over the Christmas period and the toys were a welcome distraction and provided ‘plenty of fun and smiles’.