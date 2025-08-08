RNLI lifeguard celebrates 18th birthday with lifesaving rescue on Portstewart Strand

On his 18th birthday, RNLI lifeguard Cohan Currie Laverty performed a life-saving rescue on Portstewart Strand.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RNLI stated that a swimmer had entered a rip current and was failing to make progress. Upon noticing this, Cohan responded quickly by entering the water with his rescue board. Cohan reached the swimmer just in time as she had begun to panic in the rip current and was struggling to keep her head above the water.

Once the swimmer was on the rescued, Cohan reassured the casualty to keep calm and to try to breathe normally as they made their way ashore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cohan made the decision to make way to Bailey’s Beach, a smaller beach by Portstewart Strand, as it was closer to them.

RNLI Lifeguard Cohan.

After reaching the shore, Cohan checked on the swimmer, who was shaken but did not need additional medical attention.

Following the rescue Cohan said: “This incident highlights how strong rip currents are. Rips can catch even the most experienced beachgoers out so if you do find yourself in trouble, Float to Live.

Knowing this technique and encouraging your family to practice it could save your life: Tilt your head back, with your ears submerged. Relax and try to breathe normally. Move your hands and legs to help you stay afloat if you need to. It’s fine if your legs sink – we all float differently. By doing this, you give yourself the chance to rest and recover your breathing. Once you’ve regained control of your breathing, you can call for help or swim to safety.”

Cohan, who was celebrating his birthday on the day, added: “It’s a nice way to celebrate my 18th birthday, by helping others. I’ll definitely remember this birthday for the rest of my life.”