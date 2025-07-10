RNLI lifeguards rescue mother and daughter from rip current on County Derry beach

RNLI lifeguards rescued a mother and daughter on Wednesday, July 9, after they were caught in a rip current.

RNLI Senior Lifeguard Bosco McAuley was on a rescue board patrolling the busy beach when he noticed the two swimmers near a developing rip current. Although the weather was calm and warm, the swell had picked up and formed a flash rip current.

The RNLI said the two were quickly pulled out by the current and found themselves beyond their depth. Bosco immediately paddled towards the two and they were able to hold onto the rescue board while they caught their breath.

Bosco transferred the young girl onto the rescue board while the second swimmer held onto the board as they made their way safely back to shore.

Speaking after the rescue Bosco McAuley said: “This incident highlights that you don’t have to go far out at sea to get in trouble. It’s great that the mother and daughter decided to visit a lifeguarded beach as it meant we could instantly spot them as soon as they found themselves in trouble.

“If you do find yourself caught in a rip current try and stay calm. If you can stand, wade. Don’t swim directly against the rip or you’ll get exhausted. Swim parallel to the beach until free of the rip, then make for shore. If you can’t swim, float. Lean back in the water and extend your arms and legs.”

With the warm weather forecast for the long weekend the RNLI urged the public to head to a lifeguarded beach and swim between the flags. Remember where there are no flags, there are no lifeguards.