Roaring Meg Bike Show returns this Saturday

This Saturday, September 21 sees the 11th anniversary of the Roaring Meg Bike Show and it promises to be a fun-packed event.

As part of Gasyard Feile’s 2019 Cultural programme, they have been working in partnership with Exciles RC to organise and deliver another amazing event showcasing the culture of bikes to the community.

Funded by the Housing Executive’s Cohesion Project the event is designed to be both inclusive and family friendly.

The event will feature a display of over 120 motorbikes, trikes and scooters on the Derry Walls Grand Parade area accessed via Stable Lane with entertainment, great local food, children’s play area, carnival rides, arts, crafts and market stalls in the adjoining Bishop Street Car Park.

Yaya’s Shack Coffee Shop and St Augustin’s Church are just some of our local partners providing quality refreshments throughout the day. Local groups O’Hana, Cradle Rock and DJ Caolan will be playing at the event and will not disappoint those attending the event.

Amongst other prizes, this year’s categories include Best in Show, Best Engineering, Best Harley, Best Scooter, Best Paintwork, Best Classic, Best Trike, Best Chopper, Best Street Fighter, Best Rat & Best Sports Bike with new Roaring Meg Wood Burned trophy plaques and cash prize being presented to individual winners.

In ten years the Roaring Meg Bike Show has raised over £12,000 in donations that have been given directly to families with all donations from this year’s show supporting Jigsaw ASD Support Group and Men’s Action network. The event takes place from 12pm until 5pm.