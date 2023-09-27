Robin red breast calls in to Derry off-licence looking for a 'cheep' drink
A shop in the Waterside have shared their delight after a robin visited their off-licence for an hour on Wednesday morning.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 27th Sep 2023, 13:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 13:13 BST
Vivo Essentials in Top of the Hill posted two pictures of the little bird on their Facebook page, showing the robin resting on the counter and on some plastic cups.
The shop wrote: “We had a wee Robin visit the off licence today, waiting to be served. Maybe he heard, were cheep, cheep (My hubby's quote). He left after an hour, all safe.”