'Rock the boat' World Record challenge as Derry Mayor 'gets the notion' to take on Galway at Jazz Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mayor Logue is looking for as many members of the public as possible to come to Shipquay Street on Saturday May 4 at 11.30am to make the record attempt which is being held to raise funds for her chosen charities for her year in office, the Foyle Hospice and the Ryan McBride Foundation.

Galway-based Charity Ability West currently hold the world record attempt involving 1,809 people on Salthill Promenade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This isn’t the first time Derry has organised a ‘Rock The Boat’ event, although organisers of the 2018 Foyle Maritime Festival had only invited people take part in a Pub Choir Challenge sing-a-long to the dancefloor classic as well as 'Sittin' on the Dock of the Bay'.

MAYOR'S ROCK-THE-BOAT CHALLENGE LAUNCH!. . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue pictured with representatives from her charities - The Foyle Hospice and The Ryan McBride Foundation on Wednesday afternoon outside the Guildhall to launch her world-record attempting 'Rock-The-Boat Challenge.' The event will take place on Shipquay Street on Saturday, May 4. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

‘Rock The Boat’ is a favourite across Ireland and is a perennial at weddings and other celebrations. The song was first recorded by The Hues Corporation back in 1993 and the characters of Derry Girls in season two demonstrated how the phenomenon works.

“I’m really excited for this event which promises to be a fun day out and a brilliant spectacle in our city centre,” said Mayor Logue.

“We have a proven tradition of setting world records on the streets of this city and we have previously broken the record for the most astronauts and most Santas in one place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know the people of the North West will come out in numbers to support this exciting challenge and my two chosen charities who do so much important work in our community.”

MAYOR'S ROCK-THE-BOAT CHALLENGE LAUNCH!. . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue pictured with representatives from her charities - The Foyle Hospice and The Ryan McBride Foundation on Wednesday afternoon outside the Guildhall to launch her world-record attempting 'Rock-The-Boat Challenge.' The event will take place on Shipquay Street on Saturday, May 4th. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

“I hope to see as many people as possible on Shipquay Street on Saturday May 4 where we can Rock the Boat and the planet by setting a new world record!”

Event organiser Noel McMonagle from the Foyle Hospice added: "We see this as a very good opportunity to raise much needed funds for two local charities and at the same time have a bit of fun!

"We will lift the town with our record attempt and bring everyone together in a fun carnival way - so let’s rock this boat and rock this town!”

“With your support we will do it and help Foyle Hospice and The Ryan McBride Foundation provide their services in our community."

Anyone interested in taking part in the record attempt can sign up at: https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/ROCKTHEBOATWORLDRECORDATTEMPT