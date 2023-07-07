Roisin Barton was a ‘revolutionary’ with a ‘warm, caring, compassionate heart’

The hugely respected community, political and women’s activist from the Bogside was laid to rest following Requiem Mass in the Long Tower on Friday morning.

Roisin passed away at the age of 74 on Wednesday.

As mourners gathered to pay their respects in St. Columba’s Church on Friday a picture of Roisin was placed upon the altar alongside the national flag.

The late Roisin Barton

In his homily Fr. Gerard Mongan referred to her many decades of grass roots activism in the Bogside and Brandywell.

“She hungered and thirsted for the cause of right. What a strong, stoic, steadfast lady, who was a stalwart of causes and as they say 'some woman for one woman', one in a million and one of the best.

“A beautiful soul she was revolutionary, a strong, proud Irish woman, a warrior who had a warm, caring, compassionate heart for everyone and our hearts are broken on the loss of a dear friend to so many here today,” he said.

Fr. Mongan described Ms. Barton as someone it had been a privilege to know and who was always ready with support and advice.

She was ‘steeped’ in the community from the days of her childhood growing up in St. Columb's Street.

“She played a pivotal role in developing many of the community facilities and projects in this area. She fought for the betterment of all within the Bogside and Brandywell communities and beyond.

"We know she was Dove House Community Trust Director, former Chairperson, a founding member of the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum and Pink Ladies.

“She always stayed true to her roots with that sharp observation and sense of humour, never afraid to speak as the Book of Ecclesiastes reminds us with those wise words, 'there is a time for remaining silent and a time for speaking'.

“Roisin undoubtedly lived those sentiments. One of the pillars of this community.”