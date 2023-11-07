Foyle Foodbank has hosted the first of eight planned winter support advice sessions at a number of different locations across Derry.

Representatives from various local advice areas joined the foodbank team at Strathfoyle on Monday to deliver information to local people.

The November project has been developed in partnership with Derry City & Strabane District Council with Winter Support information events to roll out to the public offering free help and support for anyone experiencing hardship going into winter 2023.

The dates, times and locations for the next sessions are: Thursday, November 9, 11am – 2pm Food Quarter - Foyleside Shopping Centre; Friday November 10, 11am to 1pm Rath Mor Shopping Centre, Bligh's Lane, BT48 0LZ; Thursday, November 16, 11am to 1pm Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre main mall, Lisnagelvin Road BT47 6DF; Thursday, November 23, 11am – 1pm Northside Shopping Centre, Glengalliagh Rd, BT48 8NN; Thursday, November 16, 5-7pm Eglinton Community Hall, 40 Main Street BT47 3AD; Thursday, November 23, 5pm to 7pm Learmount Resource Centre, 194 Learmount Rd, Park, BT47 4BA; Thursday November 30 11am – 1pm Skeoge Community Hub, 67/67A Clon Dara, Skeoge Road, BT48 8GG.

Roisin O'Reilly, manager, and Shona Meehan, Waterside Credit Union.

Representatives from Success North West at the event.

Mickey Anderson & Eamon McGinley (Community Restorative Justice).