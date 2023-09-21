Roma Downey leads tributes to late brother Fr. John Downey
Rev. Downey, who had been priest-in-residence in Moneyneena in Ballinascreen, passed away on Monday.
“A sad day for my family as we have lost our brother Fr. John we are grateful for your prayers. He passed peacefully and that’s a blessing RIP,” Roma posted.
He is mourned by his siblings Pat, Ann, Jacinta and Roma.
Parishioners have been paying tribute following his death.
"Sorry to hear this sad news. Great Man. We have been blessed to have Father Downey for all the passed years in our parish,” Pauline O’Neill posted.
Maria Molloy stated: “Rest in Peace Fr Downey. We were blessed to have had you for so long.”
Rev. Downey died on Monday after a period of illness and will be laid to rest in Derry following Requiem Mass in St. Eugene’s, Moneyneena at noon on Thursday.