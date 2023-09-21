News you can trust since 1772

Roma Downey leads tributes to late brother Fr. John Downey

Roma Downey has led tributes to her brother Fr. John Downey who will be laid to rest in the City Cemetery today.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 21st Sep 2023, 09:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 10:32 BST
The late Fr. John Downey who passed away on Monday.The late Fr. John Downey who passed away on Monday.
Rev. Downey, who had been priest-in-residence in Moneyneena in Ballinascreen, passed away on Monday.

“A sad day for my family as we have lost our brother Fr. John we are grateful for your prayers. He passed peacefully and that’s a blessing RIP,” Roma posted.

He is mourned by his siblings Pat, Ann, Jacinta and Roma.

Roma Downey. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)Roma Downey. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Parishioners have been paying tribute following his death.

"Sorry to hear this sad news. Great Man. We have been blessed to have Father Downey for all the passed years in our parish,” Pauline O’Neill posted.

Maria Molloy stated: “Rest in Peace Fr Downey. We were blessed to have had you for so long.”

Rev. Downey died on Monday after a period of illness and will be laid to rest in Derry following Requiem Mass in St. Eugene’s, Moneyneena at noon on Thursday.

