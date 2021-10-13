Roma Downey 'loving working with Dennis Quaid' on new 'On A Wing And A Prayer' film starring Heather Graham and Jesse Metcalfe
Derry actress and producer Roma Downey says she is 'loving working with Dennis Quaid' on her new Christian-themed film ‘On A Wing And A Prayer.’
The film which is being produced by Lightworkers media, a company she founded with her husband Mark Burnett, is currently shooting in Atlanta, Georgia.
"I am loving working with Dennis Quaid," the Beechwood Avenue woman tweeted on Wednesday. "I am producing a new movie 'On A Wing And A Prayer' to be released next summer. Also starring Heather Graham and Jesse Metcalfe. Stay tuned!"
Roma shot to fame after playing Jacqueline Kennedy in the US TV mini-series ‘A Woman Named Jackie’ in 1991 but became a household name across the pond when she played ‘Monica’ in the hit drama series ‘Touched by an Angel’.
Earlier this year she told the 'Journal' she was 'super excited' to be working with the ‘Far From Heaven’, ‘Traffic’ and ‘The Big Easy’ star Quaid.