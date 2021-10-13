Roma Downey 'loving working with Dennis Quaid' on new 'On A Wing And A Prayer' film starring Heather Graham and Jesse Metcalfe

Roma Downey with Dennis Quaid.

The film which is being produced by Lightworkers media, a company she founded with her husband Mark Burnett, is currently shooting in Atlanta, Georgia.

"I am loving working with Dennis Quaid," the Beechwood Avenue woman tweeted on Wednesday. "I am producing a new movie 'On A Wing And A Prayer' to be released next summer. Also starring Heather Graham and Jesse Metcalfe. Stay tuned!"

Roma shot to fame after playing Jacqueline Kennedy in the US TV mini-series ‘A Woman Named Jackie’ in 1991 but became a household name across the pond when she played ‘Monica’ in the hit drama series ‘Touched by an Angel’.