Ronan Keating joins Surprise Squad for Foyle Down Syndrome Trust challenge

Ronan Keating and the Surprise Squad at Foyle Downs Syndrome Trust this week.

The pop legend took part in the show in which the team surprised Foyle Down Syndrome Trust by transforming a music room into a creative and welcoming space for the children and young people that it supports.

Foyle Down Syndrome Trust receives a three-year grant of £94,594 from BBC Children in Need to deliver music therapy and group sessions for children and young people with Down Syndrome.

The sessions help to improve their confidence and self-esteem, help to develop their skills and socialise in a safe and supportive environment.

Ronan Keating with Roisin who was part of the Derry Surprise Squad.

On being part of the project with the Surprise Squad, Ronan Keating said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to be a part of this fantastic project and see what the Surprise Squad have created for Foyle Down Syndrome Trust. The Music Room is beautiful and I know it’s going to be a place that will be treasured and used by the children and everyone here for years to come.”

Josie Nugent, Music Therapist at Foyle Down Syndrome Trust, said: “We were over the moon when we were surprised by the Surprise Squad and they told us that they had something exciting in store for us.

“I would never have dreamt of something like this for us, so we are blown away to have a new music room which will open new pathways of communication, social interaction and creative fun for all the young people that we support.”

The One Show's Ronan Keating at Foyle Downs Syndrome Trust.