‘Rough’ film by Derry producers wins award at prestigious IFTAs

‘Rough,’ a short film about Belfast gangsters passing a death sentence on a dog won the Best Short Film Award.

Written and directed by Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson and produced by Gallagher Films, this is Rough’s third industry award, having previously won best short film at the Krakow Film Festival and the Kerry International Film Festival.

Starring Ryan McParland, Michael Smiley, Gerard Jordan, Peter Heenan, Brendan Quinn, Andrew McGarrigle and Kelly the terrier, Rough is also about truth-telling and forgiveness and how in an absurd world of obscene power, unthinking violence and masculinity gone wrong, the truth can – just once in a while, set us all free.

Louise Gallagher, Producer, Rough and Managing Director, Gallagher Films said: “Rough is about the brutalisation of communities over decades, the acceptance of horrors and ultimately the fact these things can be transformed, in small ways by love – even if in this case, it’s love for a Jack Russell terrier. This was a story that just had to be told.”

Roma Downey Executive Producer, Rough said: “The film is made with warmth and humour and I am so happy for our talented team to pick up this prestigious award.”