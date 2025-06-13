Roz McMullan, Louise Dubras, Rev. Robert Boyd among those recognised by Charles III in Birthday Honours
She received the award for services to mental health and wellbeing in the dentistry profession.
Professor Louise Dubras, Rev. Robert Boyd and James Hill have been made Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by the British monarch.
Prof. Dubras, also known as Louise Walker, is the Foundation Dean of the School of Medicine at Magee.
She was recognised for services to General Practice and medical education.
Rev. Boyd, long-standing Rector of the Church of Ireland Parish of Glendermott, received his MBE for services to the community in Derry and Tyrone.
James Hill, lately clerk to the Lord Lieutenancy, was acknowledged for services to the community.
Terry Smith, church organist at Kilfennan Presbyterian Church, has been made a Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) for services to music development in Derry.
