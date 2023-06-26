Runners sought for Waterside Half Marathon Couch 2 Relay programme in Derry

The Couch 2 Relay programme is a free eight week programme to train beginners to take part in the relay element of the Waterside Half Marathon on Sunday September 3rd. Relay teams are made up of three members who run legs of four or five miles to complete the 13.1 mile course.

Anyone interested in taking part in the programme can attend a registration evening at the Foyle Arena on Wednesday July 5th when the first coaching session will also be delivered.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue, urged anyone interested in getting active over the summer to sign up now.

Runners sought for Waterside Half Marathon Couch 2 Relay programme

She said: “I’m delighted that we are able to offer runners of every level the opportunity to take part in the 40th edition of the Waterside Half Marathon through the relay option.

“The Couch 2 Relay programme is an ideal way to prepare, guiding you through every aspect of your preparation under the watchful eye of our Sports Development Team coaches. It’s open to groups or individuals, if you don’t have a team we can try and match you up with other runners to make one up.”

Festival and Events Manager at Council, Jacqueline Whoriskey added: “The relay has become an integral part of the event in recent years. It opens the event up to runners of all levels and many participants have gone on to run the full distance in the proceeding years.

“We know a lot of local organisations and employers have started their own running groups recently and we would welcome entries from groups and businesses to help us celebrate the event’s 40th anniversary.”

Coaching will be delivered from Wednesday July 5th at 6pm for eight weeks with runs leaving from the Foyle Arena and taking in parts of the Waterside Half Marathon course.

Every entrant in the Waterside Half Marathon relay receives a specially designed 40th anniversary t shirt and medal.