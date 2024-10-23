Ryanair extends their Birmingham route for the winter schedule in City of Derry Airport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ryanair has launched its Winter 2024 schedule for City of Derry Airport, with two routes to Birmingham and Manchester.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryanair relaunched its Birmingham route from City of Derry Airport in Summer 2024, which the airline will now extend into the Winter season.

Ryanair has also added an extra return service on its popular Manchester route, which will now operate six weekly flights to and from City of Derry Airport for Winter 2024 (Mon, Fri, Sun).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday’s launch comes as Ryanair carries 5 million passengers through City of Derry Airport. Ryanair has operated to/from City of Derry Airport for the past 24 years, supporting important regional development and growth, including the airline’s support of over 65 local jobs, and driving year-round connectivity and tourism.

Ryanair relaunched its Birmingham route from City of Derry Airport in Summer 2024, which the airline will now extend it into the Winter season. Ryanair has also added an extra return service on its popular Manchester route, which will now operate 6 weekly flights to/from City of Derry Airport for Winter 2024 (Mon, Fri, Sun).

Ryanair provides 65 jobs into City of Derry Airport. The ‘Journal’ spoke to Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan, and asked if the carrier was committed to continuing to operate at CoDA for the long haul.

She said: “Absolutely, it's testament to our traffic growth.

"If we were not committed we wouldn't be pumping in more capacity. We have bumped our volumes on our Manchester routes. We have been there for 24 years. We have a really good relationship with the airport and we are not going anywhere anytime soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryanair said that the Birmingham and Manchester routes are aimed at students, people leaving and returning for work but also for seeing friends and family.

Ms. Kirwan said: "That's the customer profile we see flying these routes. It is typically students flying over to study, then coming home back to friends and family and people heading over for work for the week. CoDA is more work, friends, family focused and that's important traffic.”

Is Ryanair aiming to keep their low cost flights in Derry?

“Yes absolutely,” said Jade, “when we put in more capacity it keeps fares lower. It's in our DNA, Ryanair is here to deliver low fares.”

City of Derry Airport’s Managing Director, Steve Frazer said: “We are thrilled to have Ryanair providing much needed air connectivity from the Gateway of the Northwest; and Birmingham and Manchester for travellers across the region this Winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Passengers will benefit from a new Ryanair Birmingham service on a Monday, in addition to the existing Saturday service.

"This will be ideal for business travellers departing at the start of the week and returning at the weekend, as well as students who regularly commute, whilst offering leisure passengers a convenient weekend break.

“Ryanair Manchester will continue to operate on a Monday, Friday and Sunday, again ideal for both business and leisure travel, with additional services available across the Christmas holiday period to meet the needs of our local catchment area.

“We are extremely proud to have reached the momentous milestone of 5 million Ryanair passengers at City of Derry Airport, and we look forward to growing the airline presence in the Northwest for years to come.”

To celebrate the launch of Ryanair’s Winter 2024 schedule for City of Derry Airport, the airline has launched a limited-time seat sale with fares from just £19.99 available only at www.ryanair.com